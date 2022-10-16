The 21-year-old is convinced bolstering the Blues’ midfield with greater experience has been pivotal – and he’s learning plenty from Marlon Pack.

The recent window saw Danny Cowley bolster his midfield with the free signings of Pack and Tom Lowery, while Shaun Williams departed at the end of his contract.

The duo joined Mingi, Joe Morrell, Louis Thompson and Ryan Tunnicliffe already in Pompey’s dressing room.

Last term saw some criticism fired at the Blues’ midfield, with strength in depth a real concern to many at Fratton Park during a tough campaign.

Indeed, the summer window saw Cowley rectify those issues with six new faces already featuring for Pompey in the centre of the park this term.

Mingi told The News: ‘The experience has improved massively. We had experience last year but this year we have more of it.

‘We have Marlon and Tom coming in on top of Louis, Joe and Tunni, who are all good players and it just adds to the competition as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jay Mingi has pinpointed the addition of experience in Pompey's midfield as the key behind their early-season success.

‘Ultimately, the competition drives all of us to up our performance levels. I think in that department that’s why I think the midfield has been so good this season is because everyone wants to play.

‘We’re all pushing each other on and there’s plenty of healthy competition there.’

One of the stand-out signings of the summer saw Buckland-boy Pack make his return to Fratton Park after an 11 years hiatus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 505 league appearances under his belt, many of which coming in the Championship, Mingi believes the 31-year-old has been a role model for him as he continues his development into first-team football.

‘I’m always watching him.’ he added.

‘In training or in matches, I just watch him to see what he does, what I can add from his game into my game.