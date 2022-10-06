The key difference former Wolves and Wigan man can see in Portsmouth ranks after coming up short last term

The forward was one of three members of last season’s attacking line-up to remain at Fratton Park beyond the window.

This saw George Hirst and Tyler Walker return following the end of their loan spells, Aiden O’Brien failed to renegotiate fresh terms, while Marcus Harness was sold to Ipswich.

That paved the way for the arrivals of Colby Bishop, Dane Scarlett, Joe Pigott and Josh Koroma, who have all impressed during their short stays so far.

Indeed, the Blues have proved a force going forward as they sit joint third for the most goals scored in League One this season.

Jacobs has pinpointed Pompey’s summer recruitment as the key reason behind their potent threat, and insists there's real competition amongst the forward ranks.

He told The News: ‘Everyone can see the recruitment has been really good, we’ve signed some really good players and got a real good mix.

‘There’s different qualities in there, each player has got their own and can bring different qualities to the group.

Dane Scarlett and Josh Koroma were two of four attacking investments by Pompey in the summer.

‘We’ve got some really good players in attack and the strength of the squad at the minute - we’ve picked up some injuries at the minute - but we’re at a place where everyone is pushing each other.

‘Colby has come in and scored a lot of goals, Dane has come in and is doing really well and the boys who played on Tuesday have done so much as well.

‘There’s great competition for places and puts us in a really good place going forward.’

Pompey currently sit fourth in League One after an impressive start to the campaign, despite registering their first defeat last weekend at Ipswich.

Jacobs claims it’s too early to talk promotion but calls on his side to bounce-back against Fleetwood on Saturday if they want to show they can be contenders.

He added: ‘It’s early days, we’re only 10 games in and it’s a long season but you can see the potential in the group.

‘We’ve signed some real quality and going forward, if we can keep everyone fit and firing then we have a great chance.

