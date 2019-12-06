It was arguably Nathan Thompson’s most memorable moment during his Pompey career.

While his equaliser in the EFL Trophy final at Wembley is right up there, his goading of Alex Mowatt is synonymous with his two years at the Blues.

In fact, it was an incident the Fratton faithful created a song about it.

‘Nathan Thompson, he’ll laugh in your face’ is how it went, with Blues supporters revelling in his antics.

When the right-back was at Pompey, he had a penchant of buying cheap fouls. His crumble to the floor when feeling the slightest bit of contact in the back was given the moniker the Thompson Flop.

Winding up the opposition was also a knack of his and he may have the same approach when he returns to the south coast with Peterborough tomorrow.

Alex Mowatt and Nathan Thompson clashed at Fratton Park in March 2018. Picture: Barry Zee

And that teasing of Mowatt is just one example why Pompey are wary of how he’ll behave in the crunch clash.

When Oxford visited PO4 on March 25, 2018, it was Thompson's shenanigans that got the midfielder sent off.

The Blues had taken an early lead through Kal Naismith but the visitors had a golden chance to equalise for the penalty spot in the second half.

Mowatt stepped up but planted his spot-kick against the post. That led to Thompson running over and teasing him for the miss.

Alex Mowatt was given his marching orders by Charles Breakspear. Picture: Joe Pepler

It prompted a reaction from Mowatt, striking the ex-Swindon skipper in the face.

As a result, the U's man was given his marching orders. Violent conduct meant it was a red-card incident by the laws of the game, while Thompson escaped a second yellow.

Kenny Jackett’s side took full advantage of the extra man, with Brett Pitman’s double wrapping up a 3-0 win in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Charles Breakspear was the referee that day. And it'll be him in charge when Thompson comes up against his former club he left in the summer.

So the Surrey-based official, who’s dished out 10 red cards in 16 games this season, likely hasn’t forgotten that incident and will be keeping a close watch on Thompson.