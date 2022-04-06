Pompey drew 1-1 with Bolton at the University of Bolton Stadium. Picture: Philip Bryan

Aiden O’Brien had given the Blues the lead, before his effort was cancelled out by Kieran Sadlier’s penalty with 15 minutes remaining.

This leaves the Fratton Park outfit 12-points from the top-six, with two games in hand on current sixth placed occupants, Wycombe.

Here’s the key moments, and the events that flew under the radar, from last night’s clash at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Tactical change

As the team news was announced an hour before kick-off, hypotheses were brought into the discussion as to how the visitors would line-up.

The general consensus was that the Blues would stick to their 3-4-3 formation, with Marcus Harness operating at right-wing-back.

However, Pompey’s head coach had surprised all inside the stadium by switching to what looked to be a 4-2-2-2 formation.

The ex-Burton man, alongside Michael Jacobs, operated as inside forwards in what was an encouraging display by those from the south coast.

Joe Morrell’s handbags

As Marcus Harness was scythed down by Kyle Dempsey in the first half, Joe Morrell was quick to react – and make sure the Trotters man felt his wrath.

The usual bout of pushing and shoving ensued as the attacker received treatment, before tempers cooled.

Southgate spotted

Before a ball had been kicked in Lancashire, Gareth Southgate had been spotted in the surrounding areas by Fratton social media supremo, Max Swatton.

The England manager had recently returned from Qatar, where he learned the occupants of his team’s World Cup group, before being snapped with a selfie for his troubles.

Contrary to beliefs in the press box, the Three Lions head was not in attendance for yesterday’s League One clash, however.

Romeo’s snood

As those who entered the field of play late-on or failed to come from the bench completed their warm-down following full-time – Mahlon Romeo was seen walking off the pitch wearing a snood as a hat.

When asked by BBC Solent’s Andy Moon whether it was indeed a neck warmer or a head piece, he responded with ‘it’s whatever you make of it’.

To his credit, the rain had continued to fall heavily, while temperatures dropped drastically.

