The key weapon which Portsmouth boss believes can give him edge in chase for Preston North End's Jayden Stockley with Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich Town, Charlton Athletic and Rotherham United

The Blues boss has highlighted the pulling power of the city being on the south coast as he carries out his summer playing overhaul.

Cowley remains keen on Stockley, with the Preston North End striker attracting interest from a host of clubs including Charlton Athletic, Rotherham and Ipswich Town.

Sheffield Wednesday are a new name in the frame following their relegation from the Championship.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The News understands there is still a distance to travel in negotiations, but the 27-year-old is keen to return closer to his Poole roots.

And Cowley hinted that could be a powerful weapon in his armoury, as he goes up against the superior spending power of some of his League One rivals.

He said: ‘There are some players you can sign because they want to come home, who have the attributes and qualities you’re looking for in a player.

Jayden Stockley (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

‘If you can marry that up it can be very powerful - and you can sometimes sign players who wouldn’t be available to you in the north in the country.

‘They become available because they are south coast boys, they love the area, live in the area and have family in the area.

‘When we are identifying, that is part of the process.’

Cowley has been living in Gunwharf Quays since moving to the city, but has now found a house to move into with his family and school for his children to attend.

And having now spent time in the area, he sees what’s on offer in and around Portsmouth as a tool to use in player negotiations.

Cowley added: ‘When you’re looking at recruitment you’re always thinking about your location and your geography.

‘We’re on the south coast, it’s a beautiful part of the world and at times this week we could have been in Monte Carlo it was that nice.

‘That’s a really good selling point.

‘Certainly when signing your more experienced players, location can be even more important - particularly if they have young families.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.