from left: Haydon Roberts, Cavin Ramsay, Owen Bailey and Jonny Williams have all been on the move this week.from left: Haydon Roberts, Cavin Ramsay, Owen Bailey and Jonny Williams have all been on the move this week.
The latest EFL done deals for Preston North End, Bristol City, Oxford United & Co as Portsmouth open window with bang

The transfer window is open for the summer!
By Jordan Cross
Published 15th Jun 2023, 18:00 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 18:13 BST

Wednesday marked the official opening for trading – and a busy period of action for Pompey.

The Blues bought three and sold one player, but what other business has taken place so far this week?

We bring you bang up to speed with the latest done deals in the EFL.

Cardiff - Port Vale (free)

1. Tom Sang

Cardiff - Port Vale (free) Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD

Sutton - Lincoln (free)

2. Alistair Smith

Sutton - Lincoln (free) Photo: Mark Fletcher

Notts County - Oxford (free)

3. Ruben Rodrigues

Notts County - Oxford (free) Photo: Eddie Keogh

Liverpool - Preston (loan)

4. Calvin Ramsay

Liverpool - Preston (loan) Photo: Nigel French

