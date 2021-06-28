The 42-year-old has been appointed goalkeeping coach at the DW Stadium.

He joins ex-Blues assistant manager Leam Richardson's coaching staff as the Latics plot a promotion push.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both were offered new contracts to remain at Pompey - but on reduced terms.

As a result, the pair opted against remaining at PO4, with Whatmough penning a two-year deal at Wigan and Naylor signing a three-year contract.

Flahavan spent the 2010-11 season at Pompey but did not make a single appearance, with Jamie Ashton firmly first choice.