The latest League One done deals - including Derby County, Charlton Athletic, Bolton Wanderers and Portsmouth additions

The League One transfer business is continuing apace this summer.
By Jordan Cross
Published 9th Jul 2023, 12:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jul 2023, 13:04 BST

Pompey have completed the vast majority of their signings after bringing in a massive nine new faces to date.

Meanwhile, their rivals are continuing their squad strengthening – here’s the latest deals to get over the line.

From left, Sonny Bradley, Dan Butler, Alife May and Richard Keogh have all been on the moveFrom left, Sonny Bradley, Dan Butler, Alife May and Richard Keogh have all been on the move
From left, Sonny Bradley, Dan Butler, Alife May and Richard Keogh have all been on the move
Luton - Derby (free)Luton - Derby (free)
Luton - Derby (free)
Peterborough - Stevenage (free)Peterborough - Stevenage (free)
Peterborough - Stevenage (free)
Cheltenham - Charlton (undisclosed)Cheltenham - Charlton (undisclosed)
Cheltenham - Charlton (undisclosed)
Rotherham - Derby (undisclosed)Rotherham - Derby (undisclosed)
Rotherham - Derby (undisclosed)
Wealdstone - Orient (undisclosed)Wealdstone - Orient (undisclosed)
Wealdstone - Orient (undisclosed)
Ipswich - Orient (loan).Ipswich - Orient (loan).
Ipswich - Orient (loan).
Hartlepool - Barnsley (free)Hartlepool - Barnsley (free)
Hartlepool - Barnsley (free)
Sheffield Wednesday - Lincoln (free)Sheffield Wednesday - Lincoln (free)
Sheffield Wednesday - Lincoln (free)
Birmingham - Bristol Rovers (free)Birmingham - Bristol Rovers (free)
Birmingham - Bristol Rovers (free)
Port Vale - Bolton (undisclosed)Port Vale - Bolton (undisclosed)
Port Vale - Bolton (undisclosed)
Ipswich - Wycombe (free)Ipswich - Wycombe (free)
Ipswich - Wycombe (free)
Fulham - Northampton (loan)Fulham - Northampton (loan)
Fulham - Northampton (loan)
Salford - Port Value (free)Salford - Port Value (free)
Salford - Port Value (free)
Celtic - Fleetwood (loan)Celtic - Fleetwood (loan)
Celtic - Fleetwood (loan)
Accrington - Port Vale (free)Accrington - Port Vale (free)
Accrington - Port Vale (free)
Western Sydney Wanderers - Pompey (£80,000)Western Sydney Wanderers - Pompey (£80,000)
Western Sydney Wanderers - Pompey (£80,000)
