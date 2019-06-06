Ellis Harrison

The latest names being touted for a Portsmouth move

The wait for a Pompey signing goes on.

But there’s now a stack of players being touted for a Fratton move this summer. Here the latest names on a lengthening list...

Newcastle midfielder on loan at Accrington last season

1. Dan Barlaser

Newcastle midfielder on loan at Accrington last season
Getty Images
Getty Images
Buy a Photo
Right-back being touted as Nathan Thompson's successor

2. James Bolton

Right-back being touted as Nathan Thompson's successor
PA (Press Association)
Buy a Photo
Scottish striker smashed in 34 goals in Scottish Championship last season for Ayr.

3. Lawrence Shankland

Scottish striker smashed in 34 goals in Scottish Championship last season for Ayr.
SNS Group
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Ipswich striker has long been coveted by Pompey boss Kenny Jackett

4. Ellis Harrison

Ipswich striker has long been coveted by Pompey boss Kenny Jackett
EMPICS Sport
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3