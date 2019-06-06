The latest names being touted for a Portsmouth move
The wait for a Pompey signing goes on.
But there’s now a stack of players being touted for a Fratton move this summer. Here the latest names on a lengthening list...
1. Dan Barlaser
Newcastle midfielder on loan at Accrington last season
Getty Images
Getty Images
2. James Bolton
Right-back being touted as Nathan Thompson's successor
PA (Press Association)
3. Lawrence Shankland
Scottish striker smashed in 34 goals in Scottish Championship last season for Ayr.
SNS Group
Other 3rd Party
4. Ellis Harrison
Ipswich striker has long been coveted by Pompey boss Kenny Jackett
EMPICS Sport
Other 3rd Party
View more