The latest news in League One including Wigan’s rise in the table and easing pressure on Charlton boss Nigel Adkins

Wigan climbed to the top of the League One table with a 2-0 victory over Gillingham (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

Wigan climb to summit

Wigan returned to the top of the League One table after dispatching Gillingham at Priestfield. The Gills performed valiantly despite their lowly league position as it took the Latics until the second half to take the lead.

Goals from Max Power and Will Keane saw Leam Richardson’s side record a 2-0 victory away from home while bouncing back from their defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night.

After Pompey’s impressive victory over Sunderland Wigan were able to leapfrog the Black Cats and reclaim top spot in League One.

Pressure eases on Adkins

The mounting pressure on Charlton boss Nigel Adkins somewhat eased yesterday as the Addicks recorded an impressive victory away to Fleetwood.

There had been calls for the former Southampton boss to depart the capital following a dismal run that saw Charlton languishing in the relegation zone. However, with victory yesterday the Addicks will hope their season has kickstarted.

Jonathan Leko and one time Pompey target Jayden Stockley were on target either side of Danny Andrew’s strike. Charlton still sit fourth from bottom in the league table despite picking up three points.

Will Grigg’s on target

Will Grigg scored his second goal for Rotherham yesterday as the Millers secured their sixth win of the season.

The victory over Cheltenham sees Paul Warne’s side move up to fourth in League One as the former Wigan and Sunderland striker is starting to find his feet in a Rotherham shirt.

Grigg joined the club on loan from Sunderland in the summer, and is hoping to reignite his career following a disappointing spell on loan at Salford City last year.

Ryan Lowe bemoans referee

Plymouth manager Ryan Lowe has asked for an apology from referee following penalty drama in their 2-2 draw with Lincoln City.

Lowe said: "You can see, we have actually stopped it on the video, he's a foot outside the penalty area as he touches the lad, and the lad touches the ball into the box.

"So he's disappointed, as you can imagine, because he would have been the hero, scoring the winner, and now people will look that he has given a penalty away.