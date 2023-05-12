The League One free agents Portsmouth could be eyeing - including Derby County, Plymouth Argyle and Oxford United talent

League One clubs have been announcing their retained lists this week.
And some potentially interesting options have arisen from those who are out of contract this summer.
We’ve scoured who’s available from the lists published so far, to see who could potentially be appealing to Pompey.
1. Best League One free agents
Free agents, from left: Matty Taylor, Cole Stockton, Lewis Wing and Matty Taylor. Photo: The News
2. Dan Crowley
Former Arsenal youngster is clearly talented but the huge number of clubs he's had at just 25 is something of a red flag. Free agent now after leaving Morecambe. Photo: Michael Williamson
3. Matty Taylor
Someone John Mousinho knows all about. Getting on a bit now at 33, but still knows where the back of the net with 22 goals last term followed up with another 10 this time around. Photo: Alex Burstow
4. Danny Mayor
Perhaps a surprise to see Plymouth release the winger after playing the big part in his success. The issue for Pompey would be he wants to return up north to be near his family in Lancashire. Photo: Simon Bellis