News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP

The League One free agents Portsmouth could be eyeing - including Derby County, Plymouth Argyle and Oxford United talent

League One clubs have been announcing their retained lists this week.

By Jordan Cross
Published 12th May 2023, 14:47 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 14:59 BST

And some potentially interesting options have arisen from those who are out of contract this summer.

We’ve scoured who’s available from the lists published so far, to see who could potentially be appealing to Pompey.

Undefined: twitter
Free agents, from left: Matty Taylor, Cole Stockton, Lewis Wing and Matty Taylor.

1. Best League One free agents

Free agents, from left: Matty Taylor, Cole Stockton, Lewis Wing and Matty Taylor. Photo: The News

Photo Sales
Former Arsenal youngster is clearly talented but the huge number of clubs he's had at just 25 is something of a red flag. Free agent now after leaving Morecambe.

2. Dan Crowley

Former Arsenal youngster is clearly talented but the huge number of clubs he's had at just 25 is something of a red flag. Free agent now after leaving Morecambe. Photo: Michael Williamson

Photo Sales
Someone John Mousinho knows all about. Getting on a bit now at 33, but still knows where the back of the net with 22 goals last term followed up with another 10 this time around.

3. Matty Taylor

Someone John Mousinho knows all about. Getting on a bit now at 33, but still knows where the back of the net with 22 goals last term followed up with another 10 this time around. Photo: Alex Burstow

Photo Sales
Perhaps a surprise to see Plymouth release the winger after playing the big part in his success. The issue for Pompey would be he wants to return up north to be near his family in Lancashire.

4. Danny Mayor

Perhaps a surprise to see Plymouth release the winger after playing the big part in his success. The issue for Pompey would be he wants to return up north to be near his family in Lancashire. Photo: Simon Bellis

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:PortsmouthLeague OneOxford UnitedDerby CountyPompey