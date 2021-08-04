Former Ipswich prospect Tristan Nydam is among the League One players who are still free agents this summer

The League One free agents still available to Portsmouth and the likes of Sunderland, Ipswich Town, Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton Athletic, Oxford United and Wigan Athletic this summer

The new League One season is now just three days away with recruitment continuing apace.

By Jordan Cross
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 3:18 pm
Updated Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 3:38 pm

Pompey boosted their options with two new additions this week – including Connor Ogilvie, who was a free agent after leaving Gillingham.

That deal shows there are still players out there in the third tier, who could prove useful additions to Danny Cowley’s squad.

So we’ve scoured the division’s retained lists for players who are still looking for a club and could prove a useful boost for the Blues – or their League One rivals.

1. Kadeem Harris

Strictly speaking ended the season as a League One player after Sheffield Wednesday's relegation, but there's been Championship interest and is training with Reading

Photo: Steve Ellis

2. Grant Leadbitter

A freebie as the veteran left Sunderland after their play-off defeat

Photo: Stu Forster

3. Donald Love

Left Shrewsbury this summer, the former Sunderland right-back has yet to find himself a new home

Photo: Catherine Ivill

4. Elias Kachunga

German striker left Sheffield Wednesday this summer and has yet to be confirmed as a signing at a new club

Photo: Steve Ellis

