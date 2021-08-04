The League One free agents still available to Portsmouth and the likes of Sunderland, Ipswich Town, Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton Athletic, Oxford United and Wigan Athletic this summer
The new League One season is now just three days away with recruitment continuing apace.
Pompey boosted their options with two new additions this week – including Connor Ogilvie, who was a free agent after leaving Gillingham.
That deal shows there are still players out there in the third tier, who could prove useful additions to Danny Cowley’s squad.
So we’ve scoured the division’s retained lists for players who are still looking for a club and could prove a useful boost for the Blues – or their League One rivals.
