But what if The Blues could add one extra player from their League One rivals to boost the play-off push? Here are the stars YOU would add to the Pompey squad.

1. Brandon Mason To change it up from strikers and attackers, one of our readers wrote: 'Brandon Mason left back at Coventry he was brilliant at Fratton Park.' PA Archive/PA Images PA (Press Association) Buy a Photo

2. Kieffer Moore Another striker, this time Moore from Barnsley who helped fire them to promotion with 17 goals in 31 games. He would be handy addition for the play-offs. EMPICS Sport Freelance Buy a Photo

3. Adebayo Akinfenwa Wycombe Wanderers striker Akinfenwa was suggested as a player you wanted to add to the Pompey squad for the play-offs. Barry Zee/zeeimages Freelance Buy a Photo

4. Aiden McGeady The Sunderland winger was a popular choice. With one person writing: 'McGeady all day long best player in league 1 by a mile.' While another said: 'McGeady just so he cant play for Sunderland.' PA PA (Press Association) Buy a Photo

