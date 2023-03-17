Goalscorers. Every team wants them, every team needs them.

That’s why they’re in such high demand, no matter the division or league.

And it’s why they’re more than likely to be found at the top of clubs’ pay charts when it comes to finances.

They are often the key difference between success and failure over a season’s entirety. So the more of them you have in your team, the better.

Some clubs can’t afford that luxury, though, and are often reliant on one or possibly two to come up with the goods in front of goal.

This season Colby Bishop has been Pompey’s go-to man on that front, with the 25-year-old scoring his 20th goal in all competitions in the 3-1 win at Accrington in midweek.

It took his League One tally for the season to 16, and with 10 games remaining, it will be interesting to see the numbers the striker reaches come May 6.

But do the Blues rely too much on the former Accrington man to dig them out of a hole? Have they got enough goals from elsewhere in the team?

We checked that out and compared it to the other teams in League One.

Here’s what we found out.

