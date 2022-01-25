That’s according to Football Manager which has placed an eye-catching value on each of the players Danny Cowley has brought in this month.

The Blues boss has acquired two of his transfer targets in Hayden Carter and Tyler Walker already, albeit it on loan, with Denver Hume and Ollie Webber set to join them.

And it’s interesting to see what valuation they would have on their heads if Football Manager were determining any permanent deals.

It’s a bit of light-hearted fun as we await the Blues’ next move, with six days of the window remaining.

It’s also interesting to see how their recruitment this month compares to the rest of the division, with League One rivals also landing some big names as they get themselves set for the business end of the season.

Click through the list to see if teams in League One have potentially bagged a bargain, landed a player on loan who would be out of their price bracket, or have paid over-the-odds for their new recruits.

1. Accrington Stanley - £184k Rosaire Longelo: £64k; Jay Rich-Baghuelou: £120k. Photo: Fran Santiago Photo Sales

2. AFC Wimbledon - £110k Terry Ablade: £102k Tomas Kalinauskas: £8k Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

3. Bolton - £1.99m Dion Charles: £122k Marlon Fossey: £6k Aaron Morley: £586k James Trafford: £722k Jon Dadi Bodvarsson: £557k Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

4. Burton Albion - £436k William Kokolo: £340k Gassan Ahadme: £96k Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales