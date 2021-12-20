But can we learn anything about where that means the season is going?

The league table at Christmas - and what it tells us about where Portsmouth's season could be going

Pompey will be sat eighth in the League One table at Christmas.

By Pepe Lacey
Monday, 20th December 2021, 12:52 pm
Updated Monday, 20th December 2021, 1:10 pm

In two of the past three campaigns, the Blues have led the way on December 25 – only to fall away over the second half of the campaign.

But what does history tell us about Pompey’s league position – and where they finish come the season’s end?

We’ve delved into the record books to look at where the team’s league position now, where they finished and what patterns are established.

And if history is anything to go by, Danny Cowley’s side will need to go against the stats to improve over the coming months.

1. 06/07 - 6th

Points: 32 Record: W9 D5 L5 End of season position: 9th (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

2. 07/08 - 7th

Points: 30 Record: W8, D6, L4 End of season position: 8th (Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)

3. 08/09 - 10th

Points: 23 Record: W6, D5, L7 End of season position: 14th (Photo by Hamish Blair/Getty Images)

4. 09/10 - 20th

Points: 14 Record: W4, D2, L12 End of season position: 20th (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

