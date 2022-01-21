Danny Cowley is on the lookout for left-sided players and is interested in those with contract expiring this summer - like Reading's Ethan Bristow.

The left-sided players with deals expiring who fit the bill for Portsmouth - including Luton Town, Wigan Athletic, Bolton Wanderers, Reading and Charlton Athletic talent

Danny Cowley is on the lookout for reinforcements down the left flank this month.

By Jordan Cross
Friday, 21st January 2022, 5:00 pm
Updated Friday, 21st January 2022, 5:46 pm

The Pompey boss has stated players in the last year of their contracts is an area he’s exploring, as he goes about his player hunt.

We’ve looked at some of the players who fit the bill on that front, as we head towards the home straight of the January transfer window.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Undefined: twitter

Get 30 per cent off our sport subscription, which gives readers unlimited access to all our Pompey and grassroots coverage for just 9p a day, by using the promo code JanSports30. The deal expires at midnight on January 31.

1. Dan Potts

Former Pompey loanee is coming to the end of his deal at Kenilworth Road, has featured just twice this season in the Championship and will be available in January.

Photo: Joe Pepler/Digital South

Photo Sales

2. Tom Pearce

The Pompey link with the Wigan man is well established. His contract is up in the summer but has been featuring for the promotion chasers of late.

Photo: Michael Regan

Photo Sales

3. Nesta Guinness-Walker

Promising AFC Wimbledon man has been linked with Pompey. Cowley has distanced himself from that talk, but will have suitors as his deal winds down.

Photo: Jacques Feeney

Photo Sales

4. Max Melbourne

Has just been recalled by Lincoln from a loan spell at Stevenage, where he made 13 appearances in League Two.

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Danny CowleyPortsmouthLuton TownReadingCharlton Athletic
Next Page
Page 1 of 4