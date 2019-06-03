Portsmouth fans celebrate after the Sky Bet League One match between Burton Albion and Portsmouth at Pirelli Stadium on April 19th 2019 in Burton, England. (Photo by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com)

The lengths Portsmouth will travel to secure promotion Championship next season

Pompey will amass 8,863 miles on the road during the 2019-20 season as they bid to secure a return to the Championship.

Here’s a breakdown of those miles – 400 miles more than last season – and the stadium capacities of Pompey’s League One rivals. The fixtures for the new season are out on Thursday, June 20.

548-mile round trip'Capacity: 5,450

1. Accrington Stanley's Wham Stadium

PA Archive/PA Images
PA (Press Association)
126-mile round trip.'Capacity: 4,850

2. AFC Wimbledon's Kingsmeadow

564-mile round trip.'Capacity: 17,338

3. Blackpool's Bloomfield Road ground

516-mile round trip.'Capacity: 28,723

4. Bolton Wanderers' University of Bolton Stadium

