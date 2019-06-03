The lengths Portsmouth will travel to secure promotion Championship next season
Pompey will amass 8,863 miles on the road during the 2019-20 season as they bid to secure a return to the Championship.
Here’s a breakdown of those miles – 400 miles more than last season – and the stadium capacities of Pompey’s League One rivals. The fixtures for the new season are out on Thursday, June 20.
1. Accrington Stanley's Wham Stadium
548-mile round trip'Capacity: 5,450
2. AFC Wimbledon's Kingsmeadow
126-mile round trip.'Capacity: 4,850
3. Blackpool's Bloomfield Road ground
564-mile round trip.'Capacity: 17,338
4. Bolton Wanderers' University of Bolton Stadium
516-mile round trip.'Capacity: 28,723
