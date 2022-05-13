James Trafford, Conor Washington, Jack Rudoni, Dujon Sterling

Out of the seven who arrived at Fratton Park last season, perhaps only Miguel Azeez, Gassan Ahadme and Tyler Walker didn’t live up to expectations.

However, Gavin Bazunu, Hayden Carter and George Hirst left a lasting impression in royal blue, while Mahlon Romeo’s form dipped after an electric start to life on the south coast.

As a result, Danny Cowley will be searching for replacements for those who are set to return to their parent club.

The 19-year-old is the next goalkeeper coming from Manchester City's conveyer belt. Trafford made 33 League One appearance while on loan with Accrington and Bolton last season and could benefit from another season in the third tier. He kept nine clean sheets across his two temporary spells last term. Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

He hasn’t given up hope on bringing the Blackburn and Leicester figures back to the club – but if his pursuit returns empty who could he look to sign?

Here’s who had similar seasons to the Blues’ loan contingent using WhoScored.com’s stats.

Griffiths spent last season on loan with Lincoln, and made 50 appearances in all competitions. The 20-year-old is also handy with his feet and boasts a higher pass success rate than Bazunu with 69.2 percent to 60 percent - which makes him perfect for Cowley's system. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

Coyle played a bit-part role played a bit-part role in the Championship last term, and could return to League One football. The 26-year-old is the same age as Romeo and recorded the same average tackles per league game to that of the Millwall loanee of 1.7. Picture: Joe Portlock/Getty Images

The Chelsea academy graduate could complete another loan away from Stamford Bridge as he did with Blackpool last season. The 22-year-old made 24 league appearances for the Tangerines while registering 1.6 average tackles per game. The Blues are likely to trust Cowley with another starlet after his work with Trevor Chalobah at Huddersfield in 2019-20. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

Cowley's history with developing Arsenal players such as Emile Smith Rowe and Miguel Azeez could see him clinch the loan signing of Ballard. The Northern Ireland international came of age in the Championship next season and could replicate his League One promotion from his Blackpool spell in 2020-21 at Fratton Park. Picture: Jacques Feeney/Getty Images

The centre-back enjoyed a loan spell away from Anfield at Preston last year and recorded similar stats to Carter. Although his tackles per league game were lower (1.9 to 2.1), he recorded a higher number of average clearances (3.2 to 2.7). Picture: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

The 20-year-old came of age last season and scored 12 league goals (one less than Hirst) despite the Wombles relegation. With AFC Wimbledon in League Two next season, he may be looking to remain in the third tier - but may not come cheap. Picture: James Chance/Getty Images

Despite also scoring 12 league goals last season, the experienced striker was released by Charlton. Washington has proven he can still score goals in League One and may be a cost effective solution to Pompey's lack of strikers. Picture: Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

Udoh scored 16 goals in all competitions last season for a Shrewsbury side that blew hot and cold. After three seasons at the club, the 25-year-old may be seeking pastures new - but would command a transfer fee. Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images