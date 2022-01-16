The major Fratton Park work Portsmouth fans will have definitely noticed on long-awaited return to PO4

While many supporters sarcastically claimed there was nothing different from what they saw on the pitch since their last visit to PO4 back in December as the Blues lost 2-1, the same couldn’t be said about developments off it.

Indeed, half of the North Stand Lower seating area has now been completely removed and left bare as part of the next phase in the famous old ground's £11.5m redevelopment takes shape.

The bulldozers arrived at the start of this month to begin work that will create a net increase of 600 seats in that stand.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And it seems they didn’t hold back as that section of the ground looks completely different from when Pompey last played at Fratton Park on December 11 against Morecambe.

Fans normally sat in the west half of the North Stand Lower have since been accommodated in other areas of the ground, while those in the eastern half will not have such issues as work there is not expected to start until May.

Yesterday’s attendance was reduced as a result, with 14,958 fans present for the game against the Dons.

The work will ensure Pompey can restore 100-per-cent capacity to this area of the stadium, while also improving levels and sightlines throughout the stand.

How one half of the North Stand Lower looks after work on its redevelopment started earlier this month

As well as increasing room for 600 more seats, the finished structure will deliver 12 new spaces for wheelchair users and their personal assistants, provide additional kiosks, increase milling areas in the concourses and increase toilet facilities for female fans.

Safety will also be enhanced through wider staircases, additional safety barriers, renewed LED lighting and electrical works.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Get 30 per cent off our sport subscription, which gives readers unlimited access to all our sports coverage for just 9p a day, by using the promo code JanSports30. The deal expires at midnight on January 31.