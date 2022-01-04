The Manchester City and Republic of Ireland rising star and Portsmouth's outstanding defensive stats

And the Manchester City loanee is confident his side will find an attacking cutting edge to marry with their ensive stoutness.

Danny Cowley’s men made it 516 minutes without shipping a third-tier goal, as they picked up their fifth clean sheet on the spin in the 0-0 draw at Cambridge United.

It’s Pompey seventh League One game without conceding in their past 10 fixtures, with that stat improving to eight out of 10 in all competitions.

Much of the focus for that success will fall on Bazunu, who continues to shine between the sticks for Pompey.

But the Republic of Ireland international believes there has to be collective credit given with the manner in which his team graft as a collective.

Bazunu said: ‘Keeping another clean sheet shows how well we’ve been working as a team.

‘We spoke about their threat from crosses either in set-pieces or open play. We dealt well with that.

‘There’s been a lot of clean sheets in recent games.

‘We take pride in that record, not just as a keeper or back four - but as a whole team.

‘The way we play we defend from the front.

‘We’re a very high-pressing and high energy team.

‘Our attackers are our first defenders, so they deserve just as much credit for our success in that area as anyone.’

The clash at the Abbey Stadium saw a second blank in the past three games for Pompey, after the 0-0 draw against Sheffield Wednesday was followed with the 2-0 success over Morecambe.

Bazunu believes the work being put in on attacking play will soon reap dividends.

He added: ‘We’re 10 games unbeaten now in the league and that’s a really strong position.

‘We need to continue to stay solid defensively and then hopefully the goals will come.

‘We just have to stay solid defensively and keep working on the attacking transitions and phases.