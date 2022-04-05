Goals from Leeds’ Sam Greenwood, Manchester City’s James McAtee and Blackburn’s Tyryhs Dolan secured the win for the Young Lions.
It has been revealed that the Blues boss travelled to Colchester to watch Andy Edwards’ side as part of his summer scouting mission.
Cowley was at the game to eye potential loans from Premier League outfits who could have an impact similar to Gavin Bazunu.
We’ve taken a look at the Young Lions to see who the players who could arrive at Pompey moving forward.
1. James Trafford
The 19-year-old stopper is currently on loan at Bolton from Manchester City. The young keeper started the season at Accrington before being recalled by his parent club and sent out to Ian Evatt’s side. Since January, Trafford has amassed 16 appearances for Wanderers, keeping seven clean sheets and may feature against Pompey tonight, who will be in the market for a keeper when Gavin Bazunu returns to City in the summer.
Photo: Gareth Copley
2. Taylor Gardner-Hickman
The 20-year-old has impressed this season for West Brom, earning him his maiden England call-up in the most recent break. Although he is a more natural right-back, Gardner-Hickman has become more of a versatile player, playing at centre-midfield, left-back as well as a right midfielder. He’s notched up 14 outings in the Championship to date and has also been a key figure in the Baggies’ Premier League 2 campaign.
Photo: Naomi Baker
3. Nathaniel Ogbeta
Ogbeta completed a switch from League One departing Shrewsbury in January to join Swansea. The left-back has struggled in Wales after sustaining a hamstring injury in his first training session with Russell Martin’s side but has since recovered to appear in the Swans’ past two Championship games.
Photo: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC
4. James Hill
The highly touted centre-back joined Championship high-fliers Bournemouth in January following a £1m move from Fleetwood. The 20-year-old caught the eye of Southampton, Sheffield United and even Barcelona before penning a deal at the Vitality Stadium. After making 16 appearances for the Cod Army prior to his switch, the young defender has only appeared twice for the Cherries but boss Scot Parker believes Bournemouth is the best place for his development.
Photo: Julian Finney