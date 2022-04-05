From left: James Trafford, James McAtee, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Nathan Wood.

The Manchester City, Liverpool, Crystal Palace and West Ham stars scouted by Danny Cowley as summer transfer plans intensify

Pompey’s summer scouting mission stepped up in the enforced 16-day break with Danny Cowley in attendance for England under-20’s 3-1 triumph over Germany under-20s.

By Pepe Lacey
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 3:30 pm
Updated Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 3:44 pm

Goals from Leeds’ Sam Greenwood, Manchester City’s James McAtee and Blackburn’s Tyryhs Dolan secured the win for the Young Lions.

It has been revealed that the Blues boss travelled to Colchester to watch Andy Edwards’ side as part of his summer scouting mission.

Cowley was at the game to eye potential loans from Premier League outfits who could have an impact similar to Gavin Bazunu.

The break enabled the former Lincoln boss to step up his scouting roles with a host of games on his busy schedule.

We’ve taken a look at the Young Lions to see who the players who could arrive at Pompey moving forward.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can support our local team of expert Pompey writers by subscribing here for all the latest news from Fratton Park for less than 25p per week.

1. James Trafford

The 19-year-old stopper is currently on loan at Bolton from Manchester City. The young keeper started the season at Accrington before being recalled by his parent club and sent out to Ian Evatt’s side. Since January, Trafford has amassed 16 appearances for Wanderers, keeping seven clean sheets and may feature against Pompey tonight, who will be in the market for a keeper when Gavin Bazunu returns to City in the summer.

Photo: Gareth Copley

Photo Sales

2. Taylor Gardner-Hickman

The 20-year-old has impressed this season for West Brom, earning him his maiden England call-up in the most recent break. Although he is a more natural right-back, Gardner-Hickman has become more of a versatile player, playing at centre-midfield, left-back as well as a right midfielder. He’s notched up 14 outings in the Championship to date and has also been a key figure in the Baggies’ Premier League 2 campaign.

Photo: Naomi Baker

Photo Sales

3. Nathaniel Ogbeta

Ogbeta completed a switch from League One departing Shrewsbury in January to join Swansea. The left-back has struggled in Wales after sustaining a hamstring injury in his first training session with Russell Martin’s side but has since recovered to appear in the Swans’ past two Championship games.

Photo: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC

Photo Sales

4. James Hill

The highly touted centre-back joined Championship high-fliers Bournemouth in January following a £1m move from Fleetwood. The 20-year-old caught the eye of Southampton, Sheffield United and even Barcelona before penning a deal at the Vitality Stadium. After making 16 appearances for the Cod Army prior to his switch, the young defender has only appeared twice for the Cherries but boss Scot Parker believes Bournemouth is the best place for his development.

Photo: Julian Finney

Photo Sales
Danny CowleyPompeyWest HamLiverpoolCrystal Palace
Next Page
Page 1 of 5