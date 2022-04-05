1. James Trafford

The 19-year-old stopper is currently on loan at Bolton from Manchester City. The young keeper started the season at Accrington before being recalled by his parent club and sent out to Ian Evatt’s side. Since January, Trafford has amassed 16 appearances for Wanderers, keeping seven clean sheets and may feature against Pompey tonight, who will be in the market for a keeper when Gavin Bazunu returns to City in the summer.

Photo: Gareth Copley