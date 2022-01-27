Danny Cowley has seen his engine-room options diminish this month following Miguel Azeez’s return to parent club Arsenal following an unsuccessful loan spell.

And with Tunnicliffe now set for a further extended spell on the sidelines, plus the need to tread carefully with Louis Thompson, there appears a need to strengthen a department that looked well stock at the end of 2021.

That has already saw some Blues supporters demand a move for Ben Thompson.

But who else could Pompey move for if head coach Danny Cowley is given the go-ahead to add to the four new arrivals he’s already secured this month?

Click through the list of players who may be poised to leave in the remaining days of the January transfer window.

Liam Walsh - Swansea The 24-year-old has made only six appearances for Swansea since his free transfer from Bristol City in the summer.

Sam Bowen - Cardiff Bowen has been plagued with injuries this season and has not featured for the Bluebirds since October. Could be seeking a fresh start or looking to gain fitness with regular game time.

Sonny Hilton - Fulham Hilton currently leads the assists chart in Premier League 2 Division Two with eight and could be ready to step into senior football.

Joe Ralls - Cardiff City Ralls has played a bit-part role this season at Cardiff and could be available this month due to the arrival of Manchester City's Tommy Doyle.