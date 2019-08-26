The mixed fortunes of Portsmouth players who moved away from Fratton this summer

Pompey’s recent past and present had varying degrees of success over the weekend’s action.

There was frustration for Adam May has he was an unused sub for Swindon in their 2-2 draw with Cheltenham in League Two.

May is on a season-long loan with the Robins and has made four appearances to date scoring one goal, but couldn’t get on the pitch at Whaddon Road.

There was a strong Pompey flavour to the clash with Eoin Doyle getting both of Swindon’s goals after joining on loan from Bradford, while Luke Varney grabbed a leveller for Cheltenham with all the finishes arriving in the first half.

Danny Rose was also a second-half substitute for Swindon with Lloyd Isgrove being replaced with 11 minutes remaining.

Elsewhere, Jamal Lowe couldn’t stop the pressure being turned up on former boss Paul Cook as his Wigan sided fell to a 3-1 defeat at QPR.

Lowe moved to the DW Stadium in the summer and was given his second league start at Loftus Road, but it wasn’t an occasion to remember as the Latics capitulated after the break.

That’s made it five defeats on the bounce in all competitions since Wigan picked up an impressive opening-day win over Cardiff.

Pompey’s other big-money departure has seen more action in the Championship to date, after Matt Clarke moved to Derby on loan after completing a permanent exit for Premier League Brighton.

But the central defender had to look on at Pride Park from the bench as he was left out of the 1-1 draw with West Brom.

Clarke had started all four of Derby’s Championship games and made a strong impression among the Derby fans, who’ve given a thumbs-up to the 22-year-old for his displays so far - but Phillip Cocu opted to rest the former Ipswich man on this occasion.

Other Pompey figures from last season in action in the second tier on Saturday were Ben Thompson, who started in Millwall’s 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough.

Andre Green was on the bench for Preston as they grabbed a 2-1 home win over Sheffield Wednesday, as was Conor Chaplin in Barnsley’s 3-1 loss to Luton at Oakwell.

In League One, David Wheeler came off the bench at the break to help Wycombe to a dramatic 4-3 win out Southend and heap more misery on former Blues coach Kevin Bond. Nathan Thompson wasn’t in Peterborough’s squad which thumped MK Dons 4-0.

In League Two, James’ Vaughan’s Bradford and Louis Dennis’ Leyton Orient both suffered defeats.