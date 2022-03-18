With play-off places at stake, the 27-year-old was fully aware that victory for Plymouth could put a major dent in Danny Cowley’s hopes of gatecrashing the top six.

But just in case he didn’t know the significance of the game – or the passion with which Pilgrims fans take into their meetings with the Blues these days – he and some of his team-mates were provided with a reminder beforehand.

Indeed, Bolton revealed how he and a couple of others from Steven Schumacher’s inform side were left in no doubt what victory over their south-coast rivals would mean to the Home Park faithful while out for breakfast in the city.

Games between both clubs in recent seasons have adopted an extra edge following the two-legged play-off semi-final battle of the 2015-16 season that was fuelled by Paul Cook and opposite number Derek Adams’ obvious dislike for each other.

The Greens came out on top on that occasion, with relations souring further after their post-match celebrations.

But since then Pompey have a slight advantage in head-to-head games against their so-called ‘Dockyard Derby’ rivals, winning two and losing none of their nine games up until Tuesday.

That changed, of course, on Tuesday night following Ryan Hardie’s 65th-minute winner, prompting wild scenes among the majority of the 15,604 fans packed into Home Park – by far Plymouth’s biggest midweek crowd of the season.

Former Pompey defender James Bolton is enjoying a promotion push with Plymouth this season. Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

And Bolton, who was released by Pompey in the summer, said the importance of the game was not lost on him thanks to some gentle reminders by fans in the lead up to the fixture.

Speaking to Plymouth Live, the converted centre-back said: ‘We were out at breakfast with a couple of the boys after the Bolton game and fans were coming up and saying: “Got to win Tuesday night”.

‘It obviously meant a lot more to the fans than some games to be fair, so there is obviously a bit of bite to the game.

‘We were buzzing to do it for the lads and for the fans as well, it was an amazing night.

‘I think it cheers everybody up in the city when the football team is doing well. You get the fans coming up to you and asking how you are and saying well played.

‘It's a nice feeling and hopefully we can go to the end and get promotion.’

Plymouth’s win on Tuesday night cemented their place in the top six with eight games remaining.

As for Pompey, it leaves them eight points adrift of sixth-placed Sunderland but with a game in hand.