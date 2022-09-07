Since arriving on the south coast, Bishop has netted five times in eight appearances, while fellow summer signing Scarlett has registered four goals from 10 outings.

Over the last 20 years, a number of players have also enjoyed impressively-productive starts to life at Fratton Park.

Here are 14 others whose goal-scoring record from their opening 10 matches in Pompey colours stand out from the rest...

1. Oli Hawkins Scored 4 in opening 10 games, including netting twice against MK Dons in October 2017. Photo: Joe Pepler Photo Sales

2. Teddy Sheringham Netted six times in opening 10 games, including a Premier League hat-trick against Bolton at Fratton Park in August 2003. Photo: Steve Reid Photo Sales

3. Matt Tubbs Registered four goals in opening 10 games, including a hat-trick at Cambridge United in February 2015. Photo: Joe Pepler Photo Sales

4. Dave Kitson Scored four times in opening 10 matches, including two against Leicester City in September 2010. Photo: Ian Hargreaves Photo Sales