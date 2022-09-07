News you can trust since 1877
Colby Bishop and Dane Scarlett have started their Pompey careers in sparkling goal-scoring form. Here are 14 others over the last 20 years, who have also enjoyed impressively-productive starts to life at Fratton Park.

The most prolific goal-scoring starts to Portsmouth careers of last 20 years: Former Arsenal, Manchester United, Everton, Sheffield United, Liverpool and Spurs stars

-Colby Bishop and Dane Scarlett have started their Pompey careers in sparkling goal-scoring form.

By Neil Allen
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 5:00 pm

Since arriving on the south coast, Bishop has netted five times in eight appearances, while fellow summer signing Scarlett has registered four goals from 10 outings.

Over the last 20 years, a number of players have also enjoyed impressively-productive starts to life at Fratton Park.

Here are 14 others whose goal-scoring record from their opening 10 matches in Pompey colours stand out from the rest...

1. Oli Hawkins

Scored 4 in opening 10 games, including netting twice against MK Dons in October 2017.

2. Teddy Sheringham

Netted six times in opening 10 games, including a Premier League hat-trick against Bolton at Fratton Park in August 2003.

3. Matt Tubbs

Registered four goals in opening 10 games, including a hat-trick at Cambridge United in February 2015.

4. Dave Kitson

Scored four times in opening 10 matches, including two against Leicester City in September 2010.

