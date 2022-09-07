The most prolific goal-scoring starts to Portsmouth careers of last 20 years: Former Arsenal, Manchester United, Everton, Sheffield United, Liverpool and Spurs stars
-Colby Bishop and Dane Scarlett have started their Pompey careers in sparkling goal-scoring form.
Since arriving on the south coast, Bishop has netted five times in eight appearances, while fellow summer signing Scarlett has registered four goals from 10 outings.
Over the last 20 years, a number of players have also enjoyed impressively-productive starts to life at Fratton Park.
Here are 14 others whose goal-scoring record from their opening 10 matches in Pompey colours stand out from the rest...
