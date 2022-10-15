This summer, Ben Chorley quit after 10 months as director of football at Swindon to join Charlton.

He was joined at The Valley by boss Ben Garner, with the pair having steered the Robins into sixth place in League Two last season.

Chorley had impressed after taking on the County Ground role in July 2021, with the quality of recruitment receiving praise during progress to the play-off semi-finals.

However, life at Charlton has proven difficult, with Tuesday night’s victory over Exeter representing a first win in nine matches.

Presently positioned in 11th, apathy is now impacting upon attendances, with 11,411 present for that 4-2 triumph, which was secured through two goals in the final six minutes.

They next face Pompey in Monday night’s televised encounter, bidding to register successive home wins.

Many Pompey fans will, of course, remember Chorley from his 18 months at Fratton Park as a player – although not too fondly.

Charlton director of football Ben Chorley spent 18 months on the south coast, making 31 outings, before leaving in the summer of 2015. Picture: Joe Pepler

The ex-Arsenal man was recruited from Stevenage on a free transfer in January 2014 by Richie Barker and swiftly installed as skipper to aid a side languishing 21st in League Two.

His no-nonsense defending and leadership skills initially impressed, yet a red card in a disastrous home defeat to York in March 2014 ruled him out of the bulk of the Blues’ remarkable late season surge.

Caretaker boss Andy Awford had already secured survival by the time the central defender returned to play the final two matches against Bury and Plymouth.

Chorley started the 2014-15 season, but, following the signing of Paul Robinson, the emergence of Jack Whatmough and the challenge of Joe Devera, was soon confined to a bit-part player.

He was released in the summer of 2015 by incoming boss Paul Cook after 31 appearances – as the new man cleared the decks to launch a promotion challenge.

Chorley saw out the remainder of his playing career in non-league with Bromley, before retiring in 2018.

Now he’s attempting to reverse the fortunes of a Charlton side with aspirations for a promotion challenge this season.

