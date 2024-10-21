Cardiff City interim boss Omer Riza nearly became Pompey's first £1m player 25 years ago - here's Riza in his playing days for Shrewsbury in 2009. Pic: Getty | Getty Images

He was the man set to become Pompey’s first £1m signing, the rising starlet touted as ‘the next Andy Cole’.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That was the billing legendary Blues boss Alan Ball afforded Omer Riza, as he chased the exciting, young Arsenal striker 25 years ago.

Riza was smashing in the goals at academy level for the Gunners and it felt like Milan Mandaric was desperate to break the seven-figure barrier for the first time, after spending £4.5m to take the club out of administration and into a new era.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ball was Pompey back at PO4 for his second stint as boss after saving the club from relegation, with the World Cup winner never one to hide away from giving a player a big billing.

He told The News in July 1999: ‘We'd like to snaffle Riza. He's got massive potential and could be another Andy Cole. `

‘I watched a lot of him last season and I liked what I saw. He's very sharp, is a goalscorer, is strong and has a lot of pace. And he's the right age as well.

Cardiff City interim boss Omer Riza nearly became Pompey's first £1m player 25 years ago. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images) | Getty Images

‘He's like a lot of young Arsenal strikers who have had to leave the club because they cannot break into the first team. You only have to look at the likes of Cole and even Kevin Campbell.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a deal which foundered, however, as Riza’s team-mate Jason Crowe became the first arrival of the Mandaric era in a £500,000 capture.

It was then Ball turned his attentions across north London, with Rory Allen the man to become Pompey’s first £1m signing in what became an ill-fated Fratton career spanning just 16 injury-ravaged appearances.

Riza instead departed from Highbury in December to join West Ham after being signed by Harry Redknapp, but his career never took off at Upton Park.

There was more success and goals when moving to Cambridge in 2002, however, with spells at the likes of Shrewsbury and Turkish sides Denizlispor and Trabzonspor in well-travelled playing career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now Riza will be united with Pompey tonight, as he aims to continue Cardiff’s improving fortunes since stepping in as interim boss following Erol Bulut’s sacking.

Riza is now the bookies’ favourite to land the job permanently, with there growing momentum behind him to assume the hotseat at the Cardiff City Stadium.