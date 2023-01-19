But the interim head coach told the Blues players they need to impress Danny Cowley’s successor against Exeter this weekend.

Pompey are closing in on Mousinho as the man to take them forward on the pitch, as the hunt for the new man at the Fratton realm reaches its conclusion.

The News revealed it’s the 36-year-old who is set to assume the Fratton hot seat earlier today, after making their move for the Oxford united player-coach.

The club have tried to keep that information under wraps before the latest developments - and that has stretched to Bassey and those at the club’s training ground being unaware of what’s unfolding.

The Londoner explained he has not been informed of any change to his circumstances and he is continuing to prepare for taking the team at Fratton Park.

Bassey said: ‘Sky Sports News told me (about Mousinho).

‘Otherwise I’m none the wiser and just carry on working.

John Mousinho. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

‘That’s what we’ve been told to do - and that’s what we’ll continue to do.

‘There’s been no conversations, really (with the board) , it’s just keep going until told otherwise. That’s what we’ll do.

‘We’ve got training planned and that’s what we’ll crack on with and look forward to Exeter.’

Like the supporters, Bassey and Pompey’s players have been following developments over the new boss closely.

Liam Manning and Ian Foster were the two other names in the frame along with Mousinho, who has six months remaining on his Oxford playing contract.

Bassey feels the ideal scenario would be for the 17-day wait for a new head coach to end quickly, to put uncertainty to bed.

But he also made it clear that, as well as performing for their own pride, the eyes of the new boss will be on them.

He added: ‘The players have been fine in terms of me and responsive to my ideas.

‘Ultimately, though, I’m not the manager, and when you have the stripes on your shoulder your word carries more weight.

‘I’ve spoken to them about their careers and taking ownership of that.

‘That’s not for me, that’s for their families and who they represent.

‘I’m sure a new manager, whoever it will be, will be watching, so they’ve got impress him as well as me.

‘I think so (it’s best resolved soon), I think the quicker the better.

‘But that’s doesn’t mean to jump in and rush something.

‘It has to be right, and you have to do your work because it’s a big appointment for the football club.

‘It’s not one they want to make a short judgment call on, it’s one where you need to do your work.

‘So ideally it would be done quicker, but in this situation it is what it is and we move on.’