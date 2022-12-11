The Newcastle, Exeter, Bristol Rovers, Blackburn and Notts County players Portsmouth fans would love Danny Cowley to sign next month - plus other suggestions ahead of January transfer window
Pompey fans on social media have identified what they’d love Danny Cowley to do in January to ensure the Blues remain in the promotion hunt.
With the January transfer window just around the corner, focus is starting to turn to potential deals in the new year which could make or break the Fratton Park side’s season.
So far, on the exit front, there’s been talk of a return to Blackpool for Owen Dale, Joe Pigott’s continued Pompey stay has been brought into question, while the rumour mill has seen Clark Robertson linked with a move to Derby.
On the other hand, information on potential arrivals has been thin on the ground – although many of the Fratton faithful are dreaming of Matt Ritchie coming back to his former stomping ground.
So in order to gauge just what Blues fans would love to see happen next month, we asked them to reveal what player they would realistically like to see arrive at Fratton Park.
We also asked our readers: what should be Cowley’s priority in the transfer window?
And, as always the fans didn’t let us down, with more than 100 suggestions put forward – including a change of manager for some!
However, with player transfers the focus of attention, we’ve decided – for now – to stick with the brief and not focus on the calls for leadership replacements.
So what have the fans called for?
Well, here’s how Twitter and Facebook responded to our question...
@Pompeytucks: Victor Adeboyejo from Burton, pace and Power, 24 years old. Maculay Langstaff from Notts County.
@Antni_b and @PhilPTID1977: Matt Ritchie.
@danieledmunds4: Flog Robertson and get a proper right centre-back then move Ogilve to the left centre-half.
@PFCperspectives: Pigott out, Hirst in. Both loans terminated.
@DrWatsonpfc: A tough playmaker who will dictate the play and create chances, spend some real money on one.
@Frattonegg: Aaron Collins if we’ve got the cash (which we don’t).
@ruibenoit69: Jevani Brown or Aaron Collins. Put Sam Nombe in the mix as well.
Stuart Hughes: Hirst and Dale on permanent, get rid Curtis and Korma, get a winger in who excites, cut losses on Jacobs his injuries are to much and get a n10 in who creates so have other options. The signings we make Will decide weather we staying in league 1 again.
Spencer Gruchy Calvert: A powerful attacking winger or 2. Here’s to dreams.
Issy Kemp: Owen dale, another keeper, another striker and extra midfield pace.
David Coleman: Matt Ritchie be nice.
Perry Huntley: A number ten who can stay fit, create and score.
Ben Drewry: More experienced head in between the sticks, young powerful CB with some legs, a winger that can actually cross.
A player who can head, hold it up and create in the no.10 role... cough* didn't we have a Michael Smith once?
Mark Wells: Yeah Matt Richie would give everyone a lift.
Kevin Abbott: Midfielder to help Pack.
David Pearce: For certain HIRST.
Andrew Burgess: We need another right-back and a creative central midfielder.
Looks like we have bought a bit of an injury prone dud in Lowery.
Michael Irwin: A real decent centre-forward.