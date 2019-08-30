Have your say

Pompey face one of their longest away trips of the season to Blackpool tomorrow.

The 466-mile round trip hasn’t put too many of the Fratton faithful off, though, with around 1,700 supporters set to make the journey to Bloomfield Road.

However, those who aren’t heading to the north west may still want their football fix and there’s plenty of non-league games they can attend.

Gosport Borough v Hayes & Yeading (3pm)

Lee Molyneaux is urging Gosport Borough to keep the home fires burning as they welcome Hayes & Yeading to Privett Park in the Southern League premier division south tomorrow (3pm).

Borough have yet to concede a goal on their own patch this season and have designs on promotion.

Pompey season tickets can attend the game for £5 if they show their card at the gate.

Moneyfields v Cinderford (3pm)

Dave Carter’s troops are aiming for a third straight victory when Cinderford visit Dover Road in the Southern League division one south.

Moneys are hit by injuries and suspensions but the boss still expects his side to deliver three points.

Tickets cost £8 for adults and £5 for concessions.

AFC Portchester v New Milton Town (3pm)

The Royals are in FA Vase action at the Crest Finance Stadium.

Manager Mick Catlin is demanding improvements from his players after a poor start to the campaign.

United Services v Sherborne Town (3pm)

The Sailors play in the FA Vase at the Victory Stadium.

Pompey season-tickets holders can attend for just £3.

Horndean v Hamworthy United (3pm)

Michael Birmingham’s men face Hamworthy at Five Heads Park in the Wessex League premier division.