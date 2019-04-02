Have your say

WEMBLEY watched on with bated breath as the 85,021 inside the stadium were fixed on Jamal Lowe.

With six minutes of extra-time remaining, the winger created himself the opportunity to become Pompey’s hero.

He brought down Matt Clarke’s long ball with eloquence, forcing the ball away from Sunderland’s Jack Baldwin.

But, crucially, Lowe’s first touch forced Black Cats keeper Jon McLaughlin into no man’s land – caught in a position that gave the Blues man a window of opportunity.

In such a high-pressure situation – and with plenty left to do – it was going to take the utmost of composure from the former Hampton & Richmond talent to find the back of the net.

Despite McLaughlin being off his line, a precise lob was still required.

Lowe did just that.

He nonchalantly lifted his effort over the head of the Scotland international, making the finish appear far easier than it actually was.

It looked as if Lowe had won Pompey the Checkatrade Trophy, only for Aidan McGeady’s strike at the death to send the game to penalties.

Lowe was the Blues’ fourth taker after Gareth Evans, Brett Pitman and Lee Brown had already netted.

And yet again the 25-year-old was ice cool.

A short, stuttered run-up culminated in Lowe sending McLaughlin the wrong way and finding the top corner.

Oli Hawkins would go on to win Pompey the silverware with the fifth spot-kick.

While Lowe’s casual finish has been lapped up by neutrals on social media, it doesn’t come as all that much of a surprise to Blues supporters.

The former Barnet wideman has displayed his nerves of steel previously during his two-and-a-half seasons at Fratton Park.

It was Lowe’s double which earned Paul Cook’s side promotion from League Two at Notts County two seasons ago.

His second at Meadow Lane, when he clipped a shot over the home keeper, will continued to be played on highlight reels for years to come.

After their Checkatrade Trophy success, Kenny Jackett’s men turn their attention back to the League One automatic promotion push.

With seven games remaining and sitting five points outside the top two, Pompey are still firmly in the race.

Plenty of pressure situations will arise – and 14-goal top scorer Lowe can be counted on.