The number of football-related arrests for Portsmouth and their League One rivals

The number of Portsmouth 2018/19 arrests compared to their League One rivals - ranked in order

The number of footballing arrests for each League One club during the 2018/19 season has now been made public.

There were 1307 football-related arrests across the top five divisions in England last term and we have decided to take a closer look at League One. Here, we rank every third-tier in order by the total of arrests - ranking them from lowest to highest. Where do Pompey and their rivals rank? Click and scroll through the pages to find out...

Number of footballing arrests for 18/19: 0

1. AFC Wimbledon (23rd)

Number of footballing arrests for 18/19: 0
Number of footballing arrests for 18/19: 0

2. Peterborough United (22nd)

Number of footballing arrests for 18/19: 0
Number of footballing arrests for 18/19: 0

3. Accrington Stanley (21st)

Number of footballing arrests for 18/19: 0
Number of footballing arrests for 18/19: 1

4. Wycombe Wanderers (20th)

Number of footballing arrests for 18/19: 1
