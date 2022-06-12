Certainly a sign of ‘positivity’ which enthuses Sean Raggett.

Although disappointingly finishing 10th last season, the Blues still managed to post the joint-sixth best defensive record.

Irrespective of blips against Ipswich, Rotherham and, on the final day at Sheffield Wednesday, there was plenty to admire about Danny Cowley’s backline.

Tellingly, Raggett and Gavin Bazunu dominated the player of the season voting, with 18 League One clean sheets in total.

Loanees Bazunu and the versatile Hayden Carter have departed – yet, crucially, skipper Clark Robertson and Connor Ogilvie remain.

As does Raggett, who signed a fresh two-year deal last month.

He told The News: ‘Continuity is a big thing defensively.

‘I have good relationships with Robbo and Connor, we all get on and that definitely does help. That’s positivity going into the season.

‘Defensively we did okay last year, especially when for almost half the season I was the only fit centre-half.

‘Some players came in and played in different positions to their usual ones. Kieron Freeman played right centre-half, Shaun Williams played left centre-half, it was those three for a big chunk of the season.

‘Despite that, on the whole defensively we did pretty well and hopefully next year with the continuity we can kick on and do even better.

‘Robbo and Connor are both very good players. I played with Robbo at Rotherham and it’s the first time I’ve played with Connor, who had a very, very strong season.

‘Hopefully we can keep a solid base – and then the attacking players can do their thing and win us some football matches.’

While central midfielder Shaun Williams, who has since joined Gillingham on a free transfer, featured seven times on the left of a back three.

There has been one major miss, though, with Carter returning to Blackburn.

Raggett added: ‘Hayden did really well when he came in and can play a variety of positions, never looking too far out of place.

‘He played right centre-half of a three, centre half of a two and right-back as well. He could do all of those positions and it looked natural.

‘He’s going to have a good career – and best of luck to him.’

