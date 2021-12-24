Now the pair are eyeing promotion to the Premier League with their new clubs, who are fighting it out at the top of the Championship.

There's just four points separating the top four teams, with Fulham leading the way in what is proving to be a close battle to reach the promised land.

With Bournemouth and West Brom in the midst of that scrap, the standout Pompey duo are well in the hunt for the top-flight football they’ve strived to reach to showcase the talent the Fratton faithful so appreciated.

Bournemouth sit second, two points behind leaders Fulham with Jamal Lowe leading the line, after his recent elevation to full Jamaican international.

The forward completed a surprise move to Pompey’s south coast rivals Bournemouth in the summer from Swansea.

Lowe finalised a deadline-day switch from the Welsh side for an undisclosed fee, and has played a key role in the Cherries’ flying start to the season.

The Jamaican has played 15 times in the Championship scoring twice, as Scott Parker’s side go in hunt for a return to the Premier League

Matt Clarke and Jamal Lowe are battling against each other for a place in the Premier League. Picture: Joe Pepler

The 27-year-old joined Pompey in January 2017 from Hampton & Richmond, scoring 30 times in 119 appearances for the south coast side.

Following a standout 18-19 campaign, the forward joined Wigan that summer reuniting with former boss Paul Cook.

After spending last season at Swansea before the move back down south, Lowe’s Bournemouth are in a fierce promotion battle alongside former Pompey stalwart Matt Clarke’s West Brom.

The Baggies sit fourth in the Championship just two points off the Cherries and four off league leaders Fulham.

And similarly to his previous seasons, the central defender has played a pivotal role helping Valerian Ismael’s side stay on the coat tails of the league leaders.

Clarke has played 14 times for the Baggies this campaign following a loan move from Brighton.

The central defender left Fratton Park in 2019 after winning The News/Sports Mail player of the season award as he sealed a £3.8million move to the Premier League side.

However he has failed to make an appearance for the Seagulls as he has spent the previous two campaigns on loan at Derby, where he won their player of the season honour in his first year of Championship football.

Now on loan at West Brom, Clarke is showing why he could be a Premier League defender-in waiting as he looks to battle it out along with Lowe for top-flight football.

And with only half of the season remaining it will be interesting to see where two of Pompey’s standout players from recent years will end up in the near future.

