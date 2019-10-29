He’s the flying winger who was previously linked with a move to Pompey.

Now James Henry will be looking to pile more pressure on his former boss Kenny Jackett when Oxford travel to Fratton Park on Saturday.

The Blues were one of the teams reportedly monitoring the 30-year-old in the summer of 2017.

But he instead opted to make the move to the Kassam Stadium following his release from Wolves.

Jackett admitted a reunion with the player he previously managed at both Millwall and Wolves would have been a possibility at Pompey.

Yet, the fact he had both Jamal Lowe and Gareth Evans as right-sided wide options heading into the 2017-18 season swayed him away from making a move.

Oxford winger James Henry

Although, Jackett may now be wishing he had tried to bring him to Pompey when the opportunity was there.

Since signing for Oxford, Henry has been a revelation and is one of the most feared attacking threats in League One.

A return of 11 goals – 10 of which arrived in the league – was a pretty impressive return for a winger in his first season at a new club.

Henry would then go on to eclipse those figures in the following campaign, netting 15 times in 56 appearances in all competitions for the U’s last term.

Admittedly, the former Wolves and Millwall winger would have faced a fight for a regular starting spot at PO4 in the previous two seasons.

Lowe, who left the Blues for Championship outfit Wigan in the summer, was leading scorer last term with his return of 17 goals from a right-wing role.

And he struck nine times in Jackett’s first full season at Pompey.

But with Lowe moving on to pastures new in the summer, the wide right position has been a problem area for the Blues this term.

New arrivals Ryan Williams, Marcus Harness and Ellis Harrison have all been deployed in that position by Jackett this season, as has young gun Leon Maloney in the Leasing.com Trophy.

Although none of those have managed to make the right-sided attacking role their own.

Between the four of them they have managed to find the net just eight times.

And that’s not taking into account that five of those have come from Harrison, who has been used from the right side just once this term.

When you factor in Henry has scored eight and laid on two assists in the same period as Oxford find themselves fifth in League One, he’s obviously an attacking threat who could well have made a difference to Pompey’s sedate start to the season.

His former boss Jackett will just be hoping Henry doesn’t help inflict a defeat on the Blues this weekend.