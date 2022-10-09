Danny Cowley has repeatedly claimed there are no big ego’s in his dressing room this term, however there’s clear evidence to suggest there’s plenty of big heads in his squad.

That can be seen in the Blues’ annual first-team photo as the Pompey boss presents his troops who he believes can win the League One battle.

Yet, Louis Thompson, Michael Jacobs and Dan Gifford were evidently absent from the shoot.

However, the trio were included in the final image, although it could’ve been best if they hadn’t!

Thompson, we believed, was sidelined with a broken leg but in this photo he has no legs at all, while his face - that’s best not to be described.The same can be said for Jacobs, whose head has also been photoshopped in, while young striker Gifford has appeared to have had a major growth spurt during his loan at Weymouth.

That picture has caused quite the comical stir at Fratton Park with fans and the media taking light-hearted digs on the post and even prompted a social media return for one Pompey player.

Indeed, the photo caused Joe Pigott to tweet his first message on his account for more than a year, taking a sly but humorous poke at the Blues’ admin.

He commented: ‘Max get yourself home sharpish and look in the mirror’, while BBC Radio Solent commentator @mrandrewmoon added: ‘I think the photoshopping might have got worse.’

It definitely didn’t escape the Fratton faithful, who were also quick to pick up on the tampering of the image.

@UpThePomz replied: ‘Michael Jacobs and Nathan Thompson photoshopped’ and @FrattonP said: ‘Louis Thompson’s injury was worse than I thought, he has got no legs in this picture!’

