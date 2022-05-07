Pompey targets Will Boyle and Matt Butcher have both been released following the end of their contracts.

The players available for free as Ipswich, Oxford United Plymouth and Co unveil retained lists - with Portsmouth targets set to be released

Clubs across League One are starting to reveal their retained lists following the season’s conclusion.

By Pepe Lacey
Saturday, 7th May 2022, 11:15 am

So far twelve of Pompey’s third-tier rivals have unveiled who they wish to keep next term, along with those who are exiting for fresh starts.

Blues target Matt Butcher is one of those departing this summer after it was confirmed he rejected fresh terms at Accrington Stanley, along with Cheltenham defender Will Boyle after he decided to seek new adventures.

Here are the numbers from those twelve clubs so far.

1. Accrington Stanley

Released: Stephen Sama, Lewis Mansell, Ben Pleavin, Luke Stowe and Kevin Spinelli; Rejected extension: Matt Butcher; Returning loanees: Joel Mumbongo (Burnley), Yeboah Amankwah (Manchester City) and Marcel Lewis (Union SG).

2. Bolton

Released: Matty Alexander, Alex Baptiste, Nathan Delfouneso, Liam Edwards, Jay Fitzmartin, Liam Gordon, Reiss Greenidge, Andy Tutte; Returning loanees: Xavier Amaechi (Hamburg), Marlon Fossey (Fulham), James Trafford (Manchester City); Contract offered: Adam Senior.

3. Cambridge United

Released: Wes Hoolahan, Kai McKenzie-Lyle, Tom Dickens; Returning loanees: Sam Sherring (AFC Bournemouth), Jensen Weir, Lorent Tolaj (both Brighton & Hove Albion); Contract offered: Greg Taylor, Liam O’Neil, Harrison Dunk, Adam May, Will Mannion; Contract rejected: Jack Iredale.

4. Cheltenham

Released: Dan Bowry, Chris Clements, Tom Chamberlain,Alex Addai and Tahvon Campbell; Rejected offer: Will Boyle; Returning loanees: Josh Griffiths, Finn Azaz (both West Brom), Callum Wright (Leicester), Sam Smith (Reading)and Indiana Vassilev (Aston Villa).

