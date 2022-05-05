So far nine of Pompey’s third-tier rivals have unveiled who they wish to keep next term, along with those who are exiting for ventures new.
Blues target Matt Butcher is one of those departing this summer after it was confirmed he rejected fresh terms at Accrington Stanley.
Here are the numbers from those nine clubs so far.
1. Accrington Stanley
Released: Stephen Sama, Lewis Mansell, Ben Pleavin, Luke Stowe and Kevin Spinelli; Rejected extension: Matt Butcher; Returning loanees: Joel Mumbongo (Burnley), Yeboah Amankwah (Manchester City) and Marcel Lewis (Union SG).
2. Bolton
Released: Matty Alexander, Alex Baptiste, Nathan Delfouneso, Liam Edwards, Jay Fitzmartin, Liam Gordon, Reiss Greenidge, Andy Tutte; Returning loanees: Xavier Amaechi (Hamburg), Marlon Fossey (Fulham), James Trafford (Manchester City); Contract offered: Adam Senior.
3. Cambridge United
Released: Wes Hoolahan, Kai McKenzie-Lyle, Tom Dickens; Returning loanees: Sam Sherring (AFC Bournemouth), Jensen Weir, Lorent Tolaj (both Brighton & Hove Albion); Contract offered: Greg Taylor, Liam O’Neil, Harrison Dunk, Adam May, Will Mannion; Contract rejected: Jack Iredale.
4. Crewe
Released: Sam Booth, Will Jaaskelainen, Scott Kashket, Luke Murphy, Tyreece Onyeka, Chris Porter, Joe Robbins, Nathan Woodthorpe; Returning loanees: Ryan Alebiosu (Arsenal), Rekeem Harper (Ipswich Town), Ben Knight (Manchester City); Contract offered: Travis Johnson.
