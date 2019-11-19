In addition to those, there were a host of players linked with a move to the Blues. Some were names Kenny Jackett’s did have on his list of targets but they opted for moves elsewhere, while others were purely speculation. We’ve looked back at all of them and assessed how they’ve fared so far this season...

1. Tom Lockyer The centre-back was a named linked with Pompey early in the summer after turning down a fresh deal at Bristol Rovers. However, he opted to join Charlton and has made 19 appearances during their Championship return, while he's become a regular starter for Wales.

2. Jason Pearce Another potential replacement for Matt Clarke and got plenty of fans excited. But the defender's age and wages ultimately scuppered the chances of a Fratton homecoming. Pearce remained at Charlton and has featured 13 times this term.

3. George Edmundson Pompey agreed a fee in excess of 600,000 with Oldham for the centre-half, who was also a target for Peterborough. The lure of Rangers proved too tempting in the end, although he's made only six appearances to date.

4. Jordan Willis Linked with Pompey towards the end of last season after it emerged he was to leave Coventry. Ended up joining League One rivals Sunderland and scored against the Blues in in August. In total, the centre-back has made 20 appearances

