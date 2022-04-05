Before the break Cowley’s men were on a run of two defeats in their previous 11 games - seeing them close the gap to the play-offs to seven points.

However, over a fortnight later Pompey now sit 11 points away from the top six with eight games remaining.

They face a Bolton side who had a mini play-off push after the January window, but have since fallen away themselves.

With both sides sitting on 59 points, it promises to be a close encounter at the University of Bolton Stadium so we’ve taken to WhoScored to see which players make the combined starting line-up (3-4-1-2 formation) and bench.

1. GK: James Trafford Appearances: 16; Clean sheets: 7; WhoScored rating: 6.86 Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

2. CB: Sean Raggett Appearances: 37; Goals: 5; Assists: 0; WhoScored rating: 7.05 Photo: Robin Jones Photo Sales

3. CB: Will Aimson Appearances: 19; Goals: 1; Assists: 1; WhoScored rating: 6.93 Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

4. CB: Ricardo Santos Appearances: 36; Goals: 0; Assists: 0; WhoScored rating: 6.88 Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales