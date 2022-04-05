Who makes the combined Pompey and Bolton combined squad - according to WhoScored.

Pompey take on Bolton tonight, marking the end of their enforced 16-day break.

By Pepe Lacey
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 5:09 pm
Updated Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 5:27 pm

The stoppage has allowed some of the key members in the Blues’ squad to recover from knocks and injuries with Danny Cowley believing his side are in the best shape they’ve been since August.

Before the break Cowley’s men were on a run of two defeats in their previous 11 games - seeing them close the gap to the play-offs to seven points.

However, over a fortnight later Pompey now sit 11 points away from the top six with eight games remaining.

They face a Bolton side who had a mini play-off push after the January window, but have since fallen away themselves.

With both sides sitting on 59 points, it promises to be a close encounter at the University of Bolton Stadium so we’ve taken to WhoScored to see which players make the combined starting line-up (3-4-1-2 formation) and bench.

1. GK: James Trafford

Appearances: 16; Clean sheets: 7; WhoScored rating: 6.86

Photo: Gareth Copley

2. CB: Sean Raggett

Appearances: 37; Goals: 5; Assists: 0; WhoScored rating: 7.05

Photo: Robin Jones

3. CB: Will Aimson

Appearances: 19; Goals: 1; Assists: 1; WhoScored rating: 6.93

Photo: Alex Livesey

4. CB: Ricardo Santos

Appearances: 36; Goals: 0; Assists: 0; WhoScored rating: 6.88

Photo: Gareth Copley

