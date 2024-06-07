The Pompey face behind humiliating international embarrassment for Wales

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s been billed as one of the most embarrassing results in the history of international football for Wales.

And it’s led to the pressure being heaped on Rob Page, as his own country’s fans booed and jeered their manager after a 0-0 draw with Gibraltar in Portugal last night.

It was an outstanding result pulled off by the European minnows, as they were marshalled by a face familiar to Pompey fans.

Former Blues midfielder Liam Walker took the armband for the tiny British overseas territory off the coast of southern Spain, and helped repel Wales to heap more misery on them after their failure to qualify for the European Championships.

Walker spent a year at Fratton Park, after catching the eye for his side when Gibraltar cruised to a 4-0 pre-season win over a makeshift Pompey team in 2012.

The classy operator went on to make 28 appearances and score two goals, with the Blues in turmoil and eventually dropping into League Two.

Now, at the age of 35, he’s led his team to a surprise result after losing their past 13 games by an aggregate score of 50-0.

Only seven teams sit below Gibraltar in the 210-strong international rankings, but they ripped the form book up to deny the Dragons victory in the friendly.

Page gave five players their first caps at the Estadio Algarve, but then sent for the likes of Spurs’ Brennan Johnson, Leeds winger Daniel James and Bournemouth’s Kieffer Moore - yet still could find a way through a resolute rearguard action.

That led to joy for Walker, who has family from Waterlooville, and pain for Page as he faced the wrath of his country’s fans among a tiny crowd of 900.

The Welsh boss said: 'They (supporters) are entitled to their opinion, absolutely. I get it, I completely get it.

'I'm a Welsh supporter as well as the manager, I'm disappointed. But I have to keep saying about the bigger picture and I'll probably get criticised for that.

'It's the bigger picture and we're not going to lose focus on what we've done. If you've got a business plan and a long-term plan you can't be emotional.

'That's a question (if the result affects his position as manager) you should ask the board or the chief exec or the president, not myself. I'm not going to lose focus on the long-term plan we've got.