And the right-back acknowledged the importance of showing Blues fans they have the stomach for a fight, as their season begins to show signs of coming to life.

The win at Wycombe enthused last weekend, as Danny Cowley’s men showed a steely side to their game missing at times this season.

There was also clear signs of a sense of spirit - both among the Pompey squad and between players and supporters.

Romeo told how the bond was felt among the group, but now that sense of camaraderie needs to propel the team forward.

He said: ‘We’re not the biggest team, but we showed heart at Wycombe and stood up to the test.

‘We stood up to the challenge and came away with the three points. It’s a good achievement.

‘We were all buzzing in the dressing room and we came into the game with the right mentality.

Pompey's Mahlon Romeo.

‘As soon as the game kicked off things were physical, and the ball was out of play or in the air for a long time.

‘The boys stayed concentrated and saw it out.

‘We have that unity and we have to keep it going.

‘It was important we showed the supporters that side of our game.

‘As a club, we have a squad of really good football players - but we’ve shown we can do that other side of it.

‘Now we have to carry that forward.

‘We have players back now and players like Hirsty and Bassy have come in and done well. The squad is looking good.’

Pompey look to extend a spell of six unbeaten games against a Dons side, who are on a run of one win in eight in the league.

Romeo told how a similar dark period had proved testing for his side, but eking out a couple of draws and unheralded cup wins has helped to turn the tide.

He added: ‘It’s been a tough spell, tough spell.

‘But it’s started with a draw, then a couple of wins and things are now looking up a bit.

‘I said at Accrington people were expecting a win, but sometimes those little draws and wins which came after can set you off.

‘Now it’s six unbeaten and we’re going along okay.’

