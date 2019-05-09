The forthcoming Pompey documentary can galvanise disenchanted fans to rescue their clubs from uncertain futures.

That’s the verdict of executive producer Colin Farmery, as ‘Our Club’ nears next week’s long-awaited release.

The Fratton faithful and their successful battle to save Pompey are the subject of a new film. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The film, which has been five-and-a-half years in production, charts Pompey’s plight following the 2008 FA Cup victory and culminates with the May 2017 League Two title triumph.

Narrated by Ian Darke, the project was launched in December 2013 by Barney Fox and Remy Martin from Zanda Films.

The film’s premiere is booked at the No 6 Cinema in the Historic Dockyard on Wednesday evening, for an invite-only occasion.

The first two of public screenings on May 22 is already sold out, although seats are still available for May 29.

The Pompey film is particularly relevant considering the recent plight of Bolton, with Laurence Bassini, a one-time prospective Blues owner, referred to.

And Farmery is convinced the documentary’s message can inspire other supporters.

He said: ‘It’s a timeless story and hopefully an inspirational one, because it very much has a happy ending.

‘This is a great Portsmouth story, it’s a story about the people of Portsmouth, the city of Portsmouth. A story about the tenacity of the city, that Portsmouth islander mentality which comes through quite strongly in this film.

‘Yet while it is very much a Portsmouth film, it’s an inspirational tale

‘There are references to some of the fly-by-nights trying to buy football clubs, the likes of Bassini and (Joseph) Cala, who flitted their way across Portsmouth history.

‘Those guys are in there and you only have to look at the papers in the past week or so to see they are still around trying to get involved in football.

‘This is a fiendishly complicated story and a tribute to Barney Fox, who has taken a complicated, possibly almost impenetrable story, and turned it into something which kind of now makes sense.

‘If it can happen to Pompey it can happen at any club – and if it happens to your club, with drive, determination, enthusiasm and organisation, you can save it.’

Aside from this month being shown at the No 6 Cinema, Farmery is negotiating potential other screenings in the area.

In addition, downloadable and DVD content could be released.

He added: ‘We have pencilled in a cinema window and, in the mid-to-late summer, are seeking to release it on downloadable platforms.

‘We will also be exploring broadcast options, while in the autumn are contemplating the possibility of a commemorate DVD version.’