The pre and post-Christmas period is traditionally always a hectic time for both players and fans alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s much to organise as a result. But as Danny Cowley & Co concentrate on mapping out ways to get themselves back in the play-off positions, there’ll be loads of fans looking to map out ways of getting to games.

Indeed, at present, four of Pompey’s upcoming fixtures overlap with planned rail strikes that will begin next week and carry on into the new year.

Of course, not all Blues supporters will be affected. But a good percentage of fans still make their way to games via train.

Advertisement Hide Ad

So to help them keep track of what’s going on, here’s the Blues’ upcoming schedule accompanied by when planned rail strikes will take place.

Readers are also advised to note that with 40,000 rail workers at 14 major operators set to walk, services could also be impacted before and after each date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some Pompey fans face travel disruption over the weeks ahead because of planned rail strikes

Pompey v Stevenage (home) – Tuesday, December 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rail strike?: Yes

Next Tuesday marks the first day of the latest batch of industrial action days, which includes employees from Southern, South Western Railway and Great Western Railway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Action will be taken on both December 13 and 14, meaning any Pompey fan wanting to attend the last-16 Papa John’s Trophy game will need to find alternative transport if their normal means of getting to Fratton Park is via the train.

There’ll be no trains arriving at Fratton or other Portsmouth stations from the likes of Fareham, Portchester, Petersfield, Havant or Chichester – which also rules out any fans, including those of a Stevenage persuasion – travelling down via London for the fixture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

No bus replacement services will be in operation either.

Pompey v MK Dons (home) – Saturday, December 17

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rail strike?: Yes

Just like the midweek against Stevenage, Pompey’s home game against MK Dons in League One – their last before Christmas – also overlaps with the rail strikes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s the small consolation that the Blues are at home – but fans from outside the city or beyond walking distance face potential disruption if their favoured mode of transport is the trains.

Supporters who arrive via car or bus will also be impacted due to expected higher levels of usage of the local road network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Exeter v Pompey (away) – Monday, December 26.

Rail strike?: Yes

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s reasonable to suggest that the vast majority of those Pompey fans intending to head to Exeter on Boxing Day weren’t planning to get to St James Park via train.

Good job, too, because the League One fixture sits in the strike dates that are planned to take place between December 24-27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey v Ipswich (home) – Thursday, December 29.

Rail strike?: No

Advertisement Hide Ad

What a game this promises to be, with the Blues handed the chance to put a real marker down on their promotion credentials against one of the favourites for automatic promotion.

A packed out Fratton Park is more or less guaranteed, which will no doubt be helped by news that no industrial action among rail workers is planned for this date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey v Charlton (home) – Sunday, January 1

Rail strike?: No

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another potentially cracking game to welcome in the new year – and the good news is there’s currently no strikes set for New Year’s Day.

Trains are expected to be operating as normal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spurs v Pompey (away) – Saturday, January 7

Rail strike?: Yes

Advertisement Hide Ad

A game that so many Pompey fans will want to attend – and, of course, it comes on the final day of a four-day strike.

The Blues have been allocated 8,880 tickets for the FA Cup third-round tie but South Western Railway and Southern Railway services are unlikely to run between here and the capital unless an agreement over pay and conditions is reached.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Don’t worry, though. The club are currently in discussions with Lucketts Travel regarding an increased number of official supporter coaches running to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.