The Portsmouth flop out to haunt old side with Sheffield Wednesday on Fratton return

Now Michael Smith returns to Fratton Park bound for the Championship, recognised as one of League One’s most dangerous strikers.

And John Mousinho acknowledged his team have to consider how to deal with the aerial threat of the 14-goal striker, who spent 18 months at Fratton Park from 2016.

But the Blues head coach feels his team can’t get wrapped up in stopping Smith, as he arrives as part of a side full of danger and unbeaten in 21 league games.

And Mousinho underlined he wants his team to look at how they can hurt Darren Moore’s side.

He said: ‘You have to pay the due amount of attention to players like that.

‘But if you pay too much attention to Michael Smith, they have nine other outfield players who can hurt you.

‘That’s the key really, if you look around Sheffield Wednesday’s squad there is talent everywhere.

Michael Smith is enjoying life at Sheffield Wednesday. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

‘The key is to balance off taking care of Michael Smith, which will be the centre-halves’ priority.

‘But you can’t put all your eggs into one basket, because they also have Gregory and Windass and other attacking talents who can hurt you.

‘So you have to balance if off, but also not get too obsessed with the opposition as well.

‘We need to impose ourselves on them and have them worrying about the centre-forwards, wide men and all the players we have with amazing talent, who can hurt them as well.’

Smith’s Pompey stay spanned seven goals in 34 appearances in which the 31-year-old dealt with injury and plenty of flak from fans.

His stock has certainly risen since leaving PO4 for Northampton, going on to really establish himself at Rotherham before his move to Hillsborough last summer.

Mousinho added: ‘It happens. I’ve seen players I’ve played with who have really surprised me when they’ve gone elsewhere.

‘You think they have no hope at all of making it as a professional, then all of a sudden they kick on and they are in the Championship and Premier League in some cases.

‘That’s the way it works, different environments suit some players.

‘Different managers or coaches can sometimes get the best out of players.

‘Michael Smith has gone on to have a really excellent career between League One and the Championship.

‘He’s one of the bigger threats in his side and the league this season.