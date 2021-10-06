That’s according to FIFA 22’s latest ‘potential growth’ statistics that predict the future ability of players under 20.

Three members of Danny Cowley’s squad sit alongside a former Barcelona academy graduate in the list comprised by FutWiz, in the shape of Ipswich loanee Louie Barry.

With an overall rise of 22 points, Pompey’s Harry Jewitt-White is in first position.

Currently rated at 50, the Wales youth international could rise to at least 72, but this substantial rise may come as no surprise to those familiar with the midfielder.

The 17-year-old has continually impressed within the Blues youth ranks, and stood-out during the recent Hampshire Senior Cup victory against Basingstoke Town.

Joining Jewitt-White on the list is Liam Vincent and Miguel Azeez.

Harry Jewitt-White leads the way for highest potential growth in League One Picture Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

Vincent signed from Bromley in the summer, with FIFA 22 predicting big things for the 18-year-old.

Despite not making a first-team appearance for the Blues, he is expected to grow by 20 overall points to 74.

Similarly, the Arsenal loanee is also anticipated to rise by the same amount from 62 to 82.

A combination of injury issues and adapting to senior football has hindered Azeez during his Blues career so far.

But, many do predict him to follow the path trodden by Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe from the Gunners academy into the Premier League.

The final players to make up the list are Ipswich Town’s Barry, who is on loan from Aston Villa, and Sunderland’s Ellis Taylor, who are both predicted to rise by 21 overall points.

Other players to feature in the top 10 are Fleetwood’s Max McMillan (sixth) Wigan’s James Carragher (seventh), Bolton’s Finlay Lockett (eighth), Lincoln’s Billy Brooks (ninth) and Plymouth’s Rhys Shirley (10th).

The highest-ranked Pompey player in the game is Mahlon Romeo (71) ahead of Ronan Curtis and Shaun Williams (both 68). Kieron Freeman, Connor Ogilvie and Clark Robertson are all valued at 68.