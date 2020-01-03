Have your say

Gareth Evans believes Alex Bass ‘showed what he’s capable of’ during his shock Pompey start.

The keeper was handed a surprise outing in the Blues’ trip to Gillingham on New Year’s Day.

Craig MacGillivray was omitted from Kenny Jackett’s starting line-up despite not being injured, which paved the way for Bass to make just a fourth Football League appearance.

The 21-year-old delivered an assured performance at Priestfield as he helped the visitors to a 1-1 draw.

Although he is a rookie stopper, Evans insisted he and his team-mates had the utmost confidence Bass could put in such a display.

And the Fratton favourite heaped praise on the academy graduate.

Alex Bass made just a fourth Football League appearance at Gillingham. Picture: Jason Brown

Evans said: ‘He is a really good lad, Bassy.

‘It has been tough for him not playing every week but the manager made the decision to give him a go.

‘I thought that he did really well. He made some really good saves and his distribution was good as well.

‘He is a really good keeper. John Keeley, the goalkeeping coach, speaks really highly of him.

‘Then we obviously see him in training every day and we know how good he is.

‘I think he showed what he’s capable of and made some really good saves.’

Jackett now has to decide whether to continue with Bass between the posts for tomorrow’s FA Cup trip to Fleetwood or recall MacGillivray.

Nevertheless, Evans is delighted for the youngster.

He added: ‘All the lads are really pleased for him and now we’ll see what happens in the next few games.’