Pompey fans have been having their say on Twitter after the 3-0 win at Rochdale. Here’s a selection of those views.

3 points!! Clean sheet. Results; just what the dr ordered. Let’s keep it rolling into Tuesday. Travel safe everyone and enjoy your evening! #PUP

#Pompey have taken 11 points from a possible 15 from the last 5 league games. That isn't too shabby at all. Get us in the play-offs and then we can start looking at automatics.

Couldn’t care less on the possession stats or who started centre mid, it doesnt get you any more points. 3 goals for, 0 against. Find something else to moan about this weekend #Pompey

Pompey celebrate at Rochdale. Photo by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

Ronan Curtis - a different player. Doesn’t that just show you what a rest can do! #pompey

Great result away from home puts #Pompey in 11th place only 5 pts from playoffs and with 1-2 games in hand! The only way is PUP!

#PompeyFunFact Pompey have only dropped 4 points when having under 50% possession in a game this season, whilst all four league losses have come with over 50% possession for us. Counter attacking #S***housery

Tuesday will be the first proper test we’ve had and will be a true reflection of how far we’ve come. No disrespect to Lincoln, Bristol Rovers, Southend and Rochdale but they are all pretty woeful. Pleased with our upturn in results though #Pompey

Hopefully we can go on a bit of a run now, nice positive run of results going into Christmas. Doesn’t change the fact the style of football is dire to watch, but if we are getting results then that’s ultimately what matters... #Pompey

In a team lacking natural superstardom, we have a fantastic player in @RonanCurtis1 . Enjoy him whilst he’s ours #pompey fans. He’s a magnificent talent.

3-0 away win should be enough to keep the #Pompey moaners quiet but no doubt they'll think of something.

