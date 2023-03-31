The Portsmouth players with the highest & lowest win percentages this season – and who John Mousinho will want to keep fit for play-offs run-in: gallery
Winning means everything in football.
On one hand, it can be the difference between promotion and relegation. On an other, it can make or break a player’s spell at a club. Or, as Danny Cowley found out in January, it can cost a manager his job.
This season hasn’t produced as many Pompey victories as we had all hoped for – 21, in fact, from 49 games in all competitions.
That means the Blues head into Saturday’s winnable game against Forest Green Rovers with a 42.85-per-cent win rate.
Luckily, that stat is improving under John Mousinho, who has won 53.3 per cent of his games in charge.
But which player has enjoyed the most wins this season and who is likely to be in a winning side when involved?
Also, who will Mousinho want to remain fit for the remaining eight games of the season with a play-off place is still within touching distance?
We took at look to find out. Here’s what we discovered...